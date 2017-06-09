Let’s obliterate terrorism

There is a question mark on the performance of United Nations in terms of making the terrorism-free world. As the United Nations was founded in the aftermath of two world wars to solve international disputes and create peaceful environment among the countries and save the world from the atrocities of third world war. However, today, some countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria are losing their soldiers, civilians, and even veteran politicians in fight against terrorism which ultimately affects the economy and other sectors.

The recent attacks of IS militants and other banned outfits have claimed many precious lives and everyone is concerned that what the UN is doing for international issues like terrorism? It must be noted that the existence of United Nations has so far not benefitted any Muslim country. Muslims countries are confronting terrorism, extremism and many other serious issues but United Nations is completely silent.

Similarly, the OIC is not functioning properly due to differences of its members. It is the need of hour that all Muslim countries should put their heads together and seek solution to issues which are being confronted by them. It is the only way to obliterate terrorism being sponsored by some countries like India and Israel. Just condemning attacks will not lead to end terrorism, taking immediate but bold measures is the answer.

UBAID ZEHRI

Khuzdar

Related