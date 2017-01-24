Let’s not kill the helpless

Sharifa Hyderally

Karachi

There is neither a moving (Living) creature on earth, nor a bird that flies with its two wings, but are communities like you. We have neglected nothing in the Book, then unto their Lord they (all) shall be gathered. (Al-An’am 6:38) “O Allah’s Messenger! Is there a reward for us in serving animals?” He (PBUH) replied, “Yes, there is a reward for serving any animate (birds, animals etc).” – Bukhari 42/11. With reference to a contribution in the Letters to editor section, in different newspapers on Stray Dogs, I agree that the voiceless killing of the innocent animals, God created should be moved to a land outside the city vicinity, and place them safely by providing them shelter, food, water and medical arrangement.

Killing of mankind is nowadays so common that it has unfortunately become one of the most bankable items for media to make it a headline. We kill each other based on our ethnicity, colour, race, etc. And now we wish to kill the helpless and speechless animals, too. Our country has been shooting and poisoning its stray dogs for decades now. Not only is this brutal and futile, it is insane. There are sophisticated alternative ways to deal with stray dog population management and rabies control. World Animal Protection, an international organization that works with governments and facilitates in providing vaccination plans involving local communities says in its publication “Killing dogs is not the solution as it does not stop the disease; mass dog vaccination is the only proven solution.”

Vaccination is humane, guards the inhabitants and it saves money. Numerous countries globally follow the World Health Organization’s recommended mass vaccination and sterilization campaigns. These include even third world countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and India. Collaborating with various animal protection institutions in our country like ACF, SOS, etc can be another way of resolving this issue. It is the responsibility of every citizen to show kindness to animals inclusive of dogs. Possibly it is time the people of Pakistan go to court for the prevention of cruelty to animals. Through your esteemed columns, I urge people to take up this issue and force the authorities to adopt a compassionate approach, one that is cost-effective and works in the long run. “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”