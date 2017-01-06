Let’s make this world a better place

Shabbir Ahmed

THE year 2016 has not been an ideal year, nationally or internationally. From the distasteful events in the political arena to the terror incidents in different parts of the country and the demise of iconic personalities, this year has left millions of people feeling doleful. As we put this year behind us, we should remember that although some things are not in our control, we can make the world a better place by changing the things which are. It’s time for New Year’s resolutions and this year we need a common resolution and a common belief, that we can all carry with us as we enter 2017, to tell ourselves and the world “We will make this world a better place.”

We must resolve to play an active role in the political system that ultimately decides our future and our children’s and when we do cast our vote, in every election, we must encourage our neighbours and family to vote as well. When we vote, we must vote for the right candidate for the job that must be done, irrespective of the candidates’ social status, family background, or political party. We will raise our voice in the wake of inefficient and corruption by the government that we notice and we want it to change, and we must support the decent and dedicated elected public servants in their efforts to improve things even with the odds against them. We must cooperate with our fellow citizens in every possible way we can, letting go of our past and our prejudices that have held people back from their full potential in society.

It is easy to see the problems, and most people do want to make the world better, but it is often hard to find a way to start. Beyond being politically active and aware, there are many ways to make a difference for everyone who wants to. A good place to start would be for anyone who can afford to donate money, to give generously to reputable charitable institutions, such as the Edhi Foundation, which in this tragic year has lost its founder but has not forgotten his mission. If you cannot donate money, you can donate your time. Volunteering to help the less fortunate among us for even the occasional afternoon can make an enormous difference, to visit the elderly and just talk, to plant a tree, to help serve meals to the hungry, or to help a neighbour plant a garden are all things any of us can do.

Every family that can afford to should seriously consider sponsoring the education of at least one child who would otherwise go without school, because as a society, we cannot afford illiteracy and preventable ignorance. This is not just a matter for the well-off in our society. It cost very little to give a book or simple supplies and it cost nothing but your time to read to a child. If our leaders have so little respect for this country and its people that they will lie to us, they cannot be allowed to represent us. They must resolve to put the interest of the public above personal greed and to not involve themselves in corrupt practices, or politics for the sake of power alone.

There are some good and decent people in public office that we are grateful for, but they must be a stronger force against the worst of the evil few who weaken every aspect of society with their selfish practices. Quite simply, their Resolution is to do their job. They must resolve to do their duties to the best of their ability with honesty, diligence and free from destructive political interferences. The accountability officials must resolve to ensure fair accountability for everyone without giving into political pressure.

The border control authorities must not let anyone go abroad without legal documents, not just to protect the people here, but also the people coming in, because we as a society cannot help people if we don’t even know they are here. The anti-narcotics officials must strive to act against the drug traffickers, who have exploited the weakest members of our communities and have destroyed a countless number of families for far too long to be tolerated by anyone. There can be no place in our future for that kind of evil and destruction.

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Germany.

