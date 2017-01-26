Let women jazz up their future

Adnan Dost

Kech, Balochistan

Education is most important in the life of a human being whether male or female. It is a vital key to success. It teaches us how to live in a society. But our province, Balochistan, is unfortunate enough in the context of education in general and in context of female education in particular.

Conditions are very harsh for women to get education. There had already been a plethora of issues which impeded women education but terror is another {major} impediment in this regard. Government policies with regard to education are also not much helpful for women education. So, it is my humble request to the government to solve the problem and let the women to get education to jazz up their future.