Let us make new world

Technology is playing an important role in our life today. Sometime back, all countries and people had been in euphoria over the Y2K [Year 2000], then believed to cause problems to computer programs with respect to the year format as two-digit value. Incidentally and interestingly, I had completed my postgraduate degree in MCA [Master of Computer Applications] almost at the time of the Y2K.

Right now there have been reports of cyberattacks taking place across the world. Ransomware [related to malware] has reportedly attacked computer programs across 74 countries, demanding the dollars as ransom in return for restoring the access to the computer programs. At this point, everything has been encoded in computer program. For example, the entire IT [Information Technology] industry across the world has been built on computing. This apart, almost all the business activities and education hubs depend on the information technology. Then just imagine the kind of/the magnitude of such cyberattacks!

In this context, it is also important to bring cutting-edge technology to the education/curriculum so that the youths today [especially the students] will take on the future challenges of the IT field. I always encourage my students located in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Marthandam, Palayamkottai, Kaliyakkavilai, Tiruchendur and Kanyakumari, all in Tamil Nadu, India to show interest in learning the latest technology. Such bad things/happenings should be observed much in advance and tackled accordingly.

Right now it is the responsibility of the countries under cyberattacks to think and work in tandem in order to tackle the latest threats to the IT field – the sooner the better. Finally, related ramifications can be greatly averted to the advantage of all relying on computer programs.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

