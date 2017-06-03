Let us live!

We live in a society where some stereotypical images of things spread around making it difficult for masses and especially for women even to breathe independently. We live in a society where I have to say with a heavy heart that a time has come when we need to give explanations about the very small things we do. A time has come where we need to justify us and our personality in order to avoid negative comments about us. A time has come when one needs to explain his perceptions and intentions regarding anything just to free oneself from sarcasm and a time has come when WE, the women need to explain that we can wear make-up only for ourselves too!!!

It is believed that we wear make-up to please men. We wear makeup to attract someone. We wear makeup because we want to hide our flaws. We wear makeup because we are superficial. We wear makeup to enhance our features. We wear makeup to look good for someone else and sadly we just can’t wear makeup only for ourselves!!

Is it necessary that the make-up of women has the sole purpose of pleasing men? Or is it a universal fact that we will only make-up to keep ourselves dominating in the particular area and to remain the centre of attention? No, it’s not true. Do we not have hearts?? Or do we just not want to see ourselves in a better mode?? The heart in us beats for ourselves too, not only for others. It’s time to grow up and change minds of people!!

RAMAL IJAZ

Kohat

