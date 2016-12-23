Let LGs work

AS expected, PML-N has won highest number of Mayor and Chairman slots in the final phase of elections for Local Governments in Punjab. It was a foregone conclusion as at many places opposition could not field any candidate and it was PML-N against PML-N in some cases.

It is for over one year that the elections for Local Bodies were held in the province but these were not made functional because of conflicting interests. This is despite the fact that local governments are crucial to strengthening of overall democratic process as these institutions enable citizens to become responsible for developmental, administrative and financial affairs of their areas. As local representatives are in a better position to understand problems and developmental needs of their areas, presence of LG institutions serves to remove the sense of alienation among people. Devolution of power means that each and every administrative unit gets its own funds and therefore, opportunity to invest them to resolve day-to-day problems of the people. This had practically been demonstrated when, during Musharraf era, local governments carried out widespread developmental activities, which were visible throughout the country. Unfortunately, national politicians and federal and provincial governments are not willing to accept the reality that LG institutions are complementing efforts to ensure harmonious development of all areas. Now that electoral process is complete, we hope the Punjab government would take urgent measures to make them functional. They should be provided necessary funds and powers so that they could shape the areas of their jurisdiction as per aspirations of the residents. The dream of good governance can become a reality if these institutions are allowed to function in a smooth and sustained manner.

