Let justice prevail

The law should take its own course. Justice should prevail. Without Justice the country cannot exist. We cannot condone anybody’s guilt or crime. Corrupt people must pay the price of their crimes. Sharif family refused to appear before the investigation team till the Review Petition are decided. Is it good or bad strategy? It is certainly a bad strategy rather no strategy at all. Sharif ‘s legal team has given him bad advice.

Bariste Faroogh Naseem has given free advice to the Sharif family to get the bail before arrest if it does not want to appear before the investigation teams. I think Sharif family wants to defy the Court orders and is not listening to any sane advice.

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

