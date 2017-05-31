Let JIT work

THE Supreme Court, on Monday, set aside objections of Hussain Nawaz against two members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Papers ruling that the team would continue to work till something concrete comes up. The son of the Prime Minister had objected to the inclusion of two members of SECP and SBP on the plea that they were close to PML-N’s political rivals.

It was legal right of Hussain Nawaz to raise objections if he genuinely feels discriminated in the process of investigations. He did nothing wrong by objecting to the inclusion of two members as there are instances when some leaders and parties even questioned inclusion of some honourable judges of the Supreme Court in some benches. The court heard objections and Hussain Nawaz has accepted the outcome, which is highly appreciable especially in view of the prevailing culture in the country to politicise and agitate everything irrespective of its merits and de-merits. Hussain has appeared before the JIT, responded to questions asked and has expressed readiness to submit required papers. There are also reports that the Prime Minister is also willing to appear before the JIT, which shows that government fully subscribes to the notion of supremacy of law and constitution. JIT was welcomed by almost all stakeholders and therefore, it should be allowed to complete its work in unhindered manner. The job of the JIT is to probe the points raised by the Supreme Court, gather information and evidence and then submit its report to the 3-member bench constituted by the apex court. All should wait for final verdict that would come from the bench on the basis of the reports and recommendations of the JIT.

