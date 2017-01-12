Let help reach pellet victims

AS Indian troops continue a relentless campaign of oppression against defenceless Kashmiris, the Hurriyat leaders have decided to set up a trust to provide financial assistance to the people that became victim of pellets and bullets in the Valley. While we welcome the move by Kashmiri leadership aimed at bringing ease in the life of oppressed people, it is regrettable that Indian authorities, with total disregard to humanity, have also come out to create hurdles in the way of this noble cause by not allowing Kashmiri leaders to meet each other to materialise the plan.

Earlier Masjid Committees and Baitul Maals were also playing an active role to extend a helping hand to overwhelming count of patients but their workers have also been arrested by Indian forces, preventing them from helping the victims. As per reports of Kashmir Media Service, over 12,000 people have been injured by Indian forces with pellets, bullets and other live ammunition. With no help coming from any quarter, the victims have been left to fend for themselves with many of them pushed to penury owing to high cost of treatment. Not even sparing the injured and pellet victims from its brutality explicitly reveals the very fanatic face of Indian government under Narendra Modi. Last August, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had also expressed Pakistan’s desire to provide medical treatment to the injured Kashmiris and had also sought help of the international community towards that end but neither the world nor the Indian government gave any ears to this very offer, which was purely humanitarian in nature. Even more gruesome is the fact that healthcare providers in held Kashmir are not being allowed to treat the victims properly. In current circumstances responsibility rests with our Foreign Office to forcefully raise the plight of Kashmiri victims at all appropriate forums. World needs to pressurise India to let necessary aid reach the poor and hapless victims at the earliest.

