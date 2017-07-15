Let govt complete tenure: Bilour

Peshawar

Central Senior Vice President ANP and former federal minister, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has said that his party was against resignation of Prime Minister before the decision of Supreme Court in Panama Paper Case as it would be unwise and unjust to punish someone without giving him opportunity of defense. Talking to APP, the veteran politician after attending crucial meeting of opposition parties called to seek resignation from an elected prime minister, he said all the parties agreed upon to wait for the final verdict of apex court on the subject matter and let the government to complete its tenure.

He said four to five points were discussed during course of meeting chaired by opposition leader, Khursheed Shah in the wake of political upheavals generated after the decision of JIT against Sharif family.—APP