Dr Muhammad Khan

THE pro-India Kashmiri leadership of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) have finally reached to a conclusion that, successive Indian governments have been following only one agenda in IOK; an indefinite subjugation of Kashmiris and gradually doing away with their Kashmiri identity. Planned at the time of its occupation in October 1947, the strategy has been followed from Nehru to Modi with consistency. This politically conceived strategy later took into consideration and confidence, all elements of the Indian state; the powerful India Army, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Indian Bureaucracy and now the new powerful force in India, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In last seven decades, these forces have been humiliating the Kashmiri masses, their nationality, their identity and their spiritual and ideological affiliation with Pakistan. This criminal Indian behaviour obligated Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the late Prime Minister and Chief Minister of IOK to write in book, “The Blazing Chinar; An Autobiography” that, New Delhi treat Kashmiri Chief Minister as a Chaprasi (peon). Despite being personal friend of Nehru and Indira Gandhi, ‘Sheikh did not have a free hand because of Indian bureaucracy and the intelligence agencies. He often used to say, they “treated me like a chaprasi (peon).” Later, his son Farooq Abdullah and his grandson, Omar Abdullah expressed similar feelings about their status and role. Despite her alliance with BJP, today the incumbent Chief Minister of IOK, Mehbooba Mufti have even acrimonious and hurting experience of Indian subjugation of Kashmiri nation under cruel Indian laws. In a recent statement, she admitted that, Kashmiris are caged since decades, thus need to be free. While commenting on continuation of trade between two parts of Kashmir; AJK and IOK, she called for reopening of all routes to Azad Kashmir to let the “caged Kashmiris free”. She said that, New Delhi will not be allowed to block Uri-Muzaffarabad trade route. It is worth mentioning that, New Delhi has been trying to block the intra-Kashmir trade and commerce against the agreed terms and conditions. She emphasized that, communication linkages and trade routes between AJK and IOK must not be blocked. If New Delhi resort to such a blockade, it will lead to, ‘a dangerous situation’. Chief Minister particularly quoted that, “My father had been saying that Kashmiris have been caged. Free Kashmiris, Mufti Sahib would always say.” In fact, Kashmiris call for their right of self-determination is an internationally accepted demand, it has UN mandate and there are over two dozen UN sponsored resolution on Kashmir. Freedom of Kashmiris from Indian rule is not a demand only, but it is an ideology and an idea. It is rightly told by Mehbooba Mufti to New Delhi and Indian occupation forces that, “You cannot imprison an idea, you cannot kill an idea.” Kashmiris just want their freedom from India at all costs for ultimately joining their dreamland, the state of Pakistan and India cannot defeat their determination and will through 700,000 oppressive security forces. This is ironic that, not only Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the so-called secular Congress Party of Indian has objected the recent remarks of Mehbooba Mufti about the Kashmiris rights and Indian strategy of total domination over the thoughts of Kashmiris. The reality is that, Indian claim over the state of Jammu and Kashmir is completely illegitimate and unsubstantiated. India is negating its own constitution, commitment of its leadership with Kashmiris, over two dozen UN, its commitments with Pakistan and more so with international community. To do away Kashmiri identity, over the years, India has neutralized the Jammu and Ladakh provinces and the BJP and RAW has worked out a plan to neutralize the Valley. In this regards many groups are working in harmony in IOK directly under Central Government for making demographic changes in Valley now. The organizations like, Panun Kashmir, Bantustans, Sanik colonies and allotment of land for Hindu shrines are major tangible steps, already taken under the direct patronage of New Delhi . Besides, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India has started terrorising Kashmiri leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC). Like AFSP Act and Public Safety Act, NIA through its discriminatory provisions is harassing the leadership by questioning about their personnel belongings and households. In last few months dozens of Kashmiri leaders have been arrested by NIA where they are being tortured and humiliated. There are also reports that, Indian occupation forces are using chemical weapons against Kashmiri freedom fighters in violation of international norms and pacts. On daily basis the Kashmir youth are being killed in fake encounters through ‘Bipon Rawat Strategy’ of Shoot to Kill anyone, who ask for freedom. The Indian strategy of doing away with the identity of Kashmiri (Kashmiriyat), demographic changes, humiliating Kashmiri leadership and dividing the people on communal and ethnic lines presents a very dangerous scenario. Kashmiri as a nation and Kashmir as a state has maintained its identity throughout in history. This aspect has to be taken into consideration by all stakeholders, UN and international community. The statement of Ms Mufti, “Caged Kashmiris” and asking for their freedom means a lot. It is confession of those, who have been associated with New Delhi for decades. Indian leadership should realize this change of mind among its cronies and adopt a realistic approach for the ultimate solution Kashmir as per the free will of Kashmiris under UN.— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad. Email: [email protected]