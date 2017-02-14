Less than half of employees have right technology: Report

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A recent study by Oracle Corporation has indicated that equipping employees with the latest technology, having accessible leaders and strong company values are important factors that ultimately reflect an employee’s success or failure within the company.

Oracle Corporation released a Global Engagement Study today that includes feedback from nearly 5,000 full-time employees at organisations with 250 or more employees. The study encompassed a total of 4,706 interviews that captured opinions, feelings and experiences on a wide range of workplace factors including: culture, performance, tangible and intangible rewards, development and progression opportunities, experiences with collaboration technology, the impact of leadership and how employees feel in their current role.

Technology is enabling companies to connect with employees in more ways than ever to create a more modern and customised learning experience. However, only 49 percent of respondents say that their company uses the latest technology to enable them to effectively perform in their role.

“The all-digital world is changing how we live, how we work and how business is conducted,” said Yazad Dalal, Head of Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle APAC. “Gone are the days when the workplace was merely a physical space that employees occupied between 9am to 5pm. The separation between professional and personal lives has dissolved through the use of mobile devices, changing work patterns, and the change in attitude towards work by employees and employers.It is undeniable that employees are digital consumers first. We believe the employee experience must match the consumer experience, at a minimum.”

The findings also express that a strong presence in leadership is the backbone for an employee feeling satisfied and engaged. The study indicates that productivity starts with on-boarding – across Asia Pacific, employees are unsatisfied with the process, with only 48 percent agreeing that company on-boarding practices set them up for growth and success. Not only are managers the first impressions of a company during on-boarding, but they are also the first example of direction for the new worker. Only 49 percent of those polled viewed their leaders as visible and approachable and less than half expressed that they have confidence in their leadership, indicating a lack of partnership between management and employees.

Additionally, this study included key indicators for a healthy leadership to employee relationship, such as: Set examples of how best to communicate with those working under; Remain extremely accessible so that people feel connected to company goals; Be actively involved in the working lives of new employees from the day they start; and Use technology and digital experiences to stay in touch with team members.

While compensation is often seen to be connected to employee satisfaction, we are now seeing that individuals are more interested in joining companies that uphold their same personal values to gauge if they are a good fit. Whether it’s a more flexible work schedule, more volunteer or health & wellness opportunities, companies too should now be listening and connecting with employees in more ways that correlate with their personal well-being.