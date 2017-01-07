Less energy, higher cost

Suleman Idress

Islamabad

Unfortunately, Pakistan is in the grip of serious energy crisis that is affecting all sectors of the economy and segments of the society. Power has remained a base of progress for any country since long. Energy is required for running machines in industries, various household products and powering the automobiles. Demand and consumption of energy is increasing by each passing day with the increase in population and industries. But production of energy is not proportional due to outdated infrastructure, lack of planning and mishandling of resources.

Procedures used by the authorities to overcome these problems are very expensive, resultantly we generate less energy at a higher cost. We endure this problem in the form of load- shedding and increasing prices of basic needs. Pakistan produces about 81 percent of its electricity through oil and gas which costs about 9.4 billion dollars. Pakistan is rich in resources that could be used for energy production. These resources include both renewable resources like hydropower, solar power and agricultural biomass and non-renewable resources as gas, coal and petroleum products. Government should replace oil and gas power plants by thermal power plants. Govt should start a campaign to foster awareness about energy saving, constructing new dams, hydro power plants and also use alternative energy resources like Wind power, Biomass and Solar.