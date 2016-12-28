LESCO set to introduce online system for new connections

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The year 2017 would be the year of happiness for the industrial and domestic users of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) as they would be given huge relief in many counts. Online application system is also being introduced for new connections.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer of LESCO Wajid Ali Kazmi while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan also spoke on the occasion while former Vice President Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Executive Committee Members Mian Abdul Razzaq, Mian Zahid Javed, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, Moazzam Rasheed, Syed Mukhtar Ali and renowned businessman Mian Aziz ur Rehman Chan were present in the meeting.

While showing total commitment to purge LESCO of all ills including power thefts, power breakdowns and corruption, CEO LESCO said that online application system for new connections would not make all the process very easy but human links would also be abolished. He said that initially this system would be started from general consumer in around 191 sub divisions. He said that line losses are being reduced while recovery is getting better. He said that LESCO has set the target to bring the line losses to the single digit. He said that mobile meter reading has helped reduce line losses. Soon big consumers would also come in this setup and a new software is being introduced in this regard.

He said that LESCO is contributing 25% in the total revenue generation of the distributions companies. He said that 0.7 million new meters are being purchased and 1.80 lakh out of order meters would be replaced with the new ones. He said that power transmission system is being upgraded to avoid untoward incidents. He said that SDOs of all divisions have been given the task to identify and rectify almost 50 points where system needed to be repaired. He said that transformers of heavy capacity have been installed to get rid of the overloading issue.

“Load shedding free era would be started by the end of 2017 as 10,000 MW of electricity would be inducted in the system”, he added and called for energy saving saying that saving one MW of electricity is much cheaper than its generation.

The LCCI President Abdul Basit said that situation of power supply is far better and industry is getting almost interrupted electricity but its high prices should be brought down. He said that line losses and electricity theft are the major reasons of energy crisis therefore line losses should be brought down to single digit from existing 14 percent. He said that electricity theft should be stopped through latest technology and strict action should be taken against the LESCO staff involved in electricity theft.

He said that generation of one MW of electricity required at least one million dollars therefore we cannot afford wastage of electricity or its theft.

Abdul Basit said that though over billing has been reduced after mobile meter reading but still a lot of work has to be done. He said that circle of mobile meter reading should be enhanced while timely reading of meters should also be ensured. He also called for separation of industrial and domestic feeders. He said that haphazard power supply system in the market could cause untoward incident therefore it should be replaced on war footing.

The LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan urged the CEO LESCO to have monthly meeting the representatives of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He said that a committee was formed in the past having the representatives of LESCO and LCCI that must be activated.