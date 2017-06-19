LESCO official held for taking bribe

City Reporter

A raid was conducted by an FIA team, under the supervision of Sub-Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azeem Butt, to arrest LESCO official while receiving bribe red-handed. According to FIA spokesman, Muhammad Waris, Line Superintendent-I (LS-I) posted in Ali Raza Abad Sub-Division of LESCO, had been arrested receiving Rs 15,000 bribe from the complainant for changing the electricity meter. A case has been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore arrested a Bangkok-based human smuggler during a raid at Chah Jammu Wala. According to an FIA spokesman, fake Spanish passports along with Pakistani passports were recovered from accused Rana Gul Ahmad Bahar. He allegedly received millions of rupees over the pretext of sending people to Europe and Canada. Further investigation was under way.

Related