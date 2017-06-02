Lene Gaathaug joins Telenor as Chief HR Officer

Our Correspondent

Islamabad

Telenor Pakistan announced today that Lene Gaathaug has been appointed the new Chief Human Resource Officer effective August 2017. As a Vice President, she will be part of the top management at the company, reporting to the CEO.

Welcoming Lene to Telenor Pakistan, CEO Irfan Wahab said, “We are excited to welcome Lene to Telenor Pakistan as our second female Vice President. Lene has been with a number of Telenor Business Units over a period of 16 years and we are confident that her experience will be an asset in further strengthening Telenor’s open culture and its reputation as the best employer brand in Pakistan, along with preparing the organization to become the favourite digital lifestyle partner of our valued customers,” he added.