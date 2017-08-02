Lend helping hand to Pakistan

IT is really sorry to understand that Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif has resigned over the Panama Papers verdict. There is a strong reason behind this sympathetic statement. The fact is that without strong leaders, the countries cannot grow. Mr Sharif has long been in politics, contributing to the growth of Pakistan. The statement that Mr. Sharif is one of the prominent figures in Pakistan cannot be denied. And I fondly remember studying his role in Pakistani politics during my 1990s schooldays in my native place of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, India.

For a country like Pakistan to grow, strong leadership is essential. In the backdrop of current political crisis, Pakistan is in need of assistance. The neighbouring countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka should come forward to help Pakistan come out of the crisis soon. It is understandable that the court of law has just done the duty. But at the same time, the growth of the country and people’s well-being should not be taken for granted. Right now cooperative and serious steps are required to maintain peace in Pakistan, especially the media must play an active and fair role in ensuring that everything is perfect in Pakistan.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related