LeJ is ‘more lethal outfit’ than TTP: Ex-ISI chief

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former spymaster Lt-Gen (retd) Zaheer ul Islam drew parallel between Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), calling the former as ‘more lethal group’.

“Lashkar-e-Jhangvi is a more lethal outfit than TTP because it has taken the fight into the cities,” said the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief in his first interview since his retirement.“When you provide weapon to ideology, it cannot be turned on and off at will,” Zaheer told Center for Development – Pakistan. He said there was no proof of Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks that led to the killings of over 150 people.

Replying to a query about end to conflicts in the region, the former ISI chief said a third party intervention is needed to bring Pakistan and India to agreeable formula on Kashmir dispute.