Leisure League in Pakistan

UK largest football league is now finally coming to Pakistan. In order to market this league in Pakistan, a nationwide campaign for registration is being planned to garner support for players of all ages and gender. This league provides a chance to Pakistani players to be trained by international coaches and play on hundreds of football grounds in Pakistan.

With this league, Pakistani players can get a platform where they can display their talent at international level. The widespread news about this league is that they have invited legendary Brazilian player Ronaldo, who will visit Pakistan soon. Leisure league efforts will definitely help Pak to display an optimistic image to world.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

