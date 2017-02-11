Legislation is must to control Thalassemia: Salman

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Raffique has said that a single Thalassemic patient is a big test for the family and legislation is now inevitable to control Thalassemia in our society. He said that Thalassemia centers would be established at every divisional level. Khawaja Salman Raffique said that without switching over to prevention side, treatment facilities would always be insufficient. He said that there is a need to adopt the principle, “Prevention is better than cure”, for this purpose, public awareness is essential.

He stated this while addressing the concluding session of training workshop for hematologists on Thalassemia at Fatima Jinnah Medical University/ Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, here today. Besides Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sardar Fakhar Imam, Medical Superintendent Sir. Ganga Hospital Dr. Nauman Matloob, Director Punjab Thalassemia Prevention Programme Dr. Shabnam and the hematologists from different parts of the country including Quetta, Multan, Rawalpindi and other cities were also present in the concluding session. Prof. Fakhar Imam, during his welcome address stressed the need of collaboration among the institutions for capacity building and professional up-gradation of human resource.