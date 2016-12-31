Legal provisions to be introduced to make anti-corruption establishment more affective

Staff Reporter

The cabinet committee on Anti-Corruption Establishment Law Reforms constituted by the Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met today at ACS Conference Room, Civil Secretariat Lahore in the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shamail Ahmad Khawaja.

The committee has been assigned ToRs to remove anomalies and existing shortcomings in the relevant law and rules pertaining to Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab along with suggesting remedial measures and best possible legal provisions to make the Anti-Corruption Establishment more effective as far as conviction rate of the culprits is concern.

Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja constituted a sub-committee comprising Secretary Prosecution Punjab and DG Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab to prepare detailed briefing on the subject and put it before the next meeting of the cabinet committee within a week. The recommendations will be sent to the Punjab Chief Minister after through scrutiny by the cabinet committee. The ACS hoped that the new draft law after approval from the provincial cabinet and the House of Punjab Assembly will help eliminate corruption and bribery including white collar crimes in a manner which will definitely commensurate the international benchmarks of good governance in criminal justice and will also help prevent trespassing of NAB into the jurisdiction of ACE Punjab.