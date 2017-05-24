Legal mechanism in the offing to curb land mafia

Salim Ahmed

In order to curb the menace of land grabbing and to devise a legal mechanism for the speedy restoration of properties in illegal possession,

The Anti-Qabza Group Sub Committee has started preparing recommendations for effective and meaningful reforms in land related laws.

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) / Member Anti-Qabza Group Sub Committee, Afzaal Bhatti informed in this regard that Committee formulated by Chief Minister Punjab is minutely reviewing the laws pertaining to land and property and would recommend necessary amendments in Land Revenue Act, Illegal Dispossession Act and other relevant laws. He further said that Sub Committee includes the representatives of Board of Revenue, OPC, LDA, Laws & Parliamentary Affairs, Police, Local Government, Excise and Taxation, Housing, Auqaf, Irrigation and Forest departments.

Afzaal Bhatti said that purpose of the Sub Committee is to submit proposal to effectively deal with land mafia and to award exemplary punishment to them.

He said that by enforcement of existing laws and making necessary amendments, issues of illegal possession, encroachment and trespassing would be solved and effective steps can be taken to deal with qabza mafia and land grabbers. This is yet another step of Punjab Government to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis by providing them prompt, speedy and effective legal support for the redressal of their land related issues, concluded Commissioner OPC.