Legal experts warn of serious repercussions of GST in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, legal experts while terming the Indian Presidential Order on Goods and Services Tax (GST) as constitutional deceit have said that the extending of the GST regime to the territory is a step towards surrendering the powers to Indian government, eroding whatever powers are left with Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

Prominent lawyer, Zafar Shah, in an interview said that the puppet administration’s claim that the presidential order was a constitutional victory was a lie and eyewash. He said, the puppet authorities have totally surrendered their tax powers with regards to goods and services to the Indian Parliament.

Zafar Shah said that it was a Constitutional deceit and this order amounted to defiling the Constitution of the territory. Explaining further, he said that Section 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution says that the Kashmir legislature has the power to make laws except those laws over which Indian Parliament has power. “So, when you donate the power to Parliament of making law on goods and services, you are taking away the power of the state legislature. The power of the state is shrinking. It means sovereignty is shrinking, autonomy is shrinking,” he said.

The puppet administration on Friday approved the GST Bill. The so-called Finance minister, Haseeb Drabu, said that the presidential order that followed it clearly stated that Section 5 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir “shall remain intact”.

Zafar Shah said, “Now the question is, how have we protected the Section 5? When you say it is intact, how is it so after you have surrendered your power over goods and services to the Parliament? It is a cosmetic statement to mislead people.”

Law professor, Dr Sheikh Showket Hussein, said that the implementation of GST in occupied Kashmir was a win-win situation for the BJP government in Delhi. “The repercussions of GST in Kashmir will be negative. If today the GST is implemented, tomorrow the BJP can use the same path to implement Uniform Civil Code. Article 370 would be reduced to husk. The GST has set the ball rolling for future tampering with the special status,” he said.—KMS