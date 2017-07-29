Ledecky wins 13th gold as USA rule world pool

Budapest

Katie Ledecky claimed her 13th career world championship gold medal on Thursday as the USA ruled the pool in Budapest with a hat-trick of victories.

Ledecky led the USA to the women’s 4x200m freestyle title with a powerful anchor leg to win her fourth gold medal in the Hungarian capital and the 13th world title of her career.

Ledecky sealed gold for the USA quartet, alongside Leah Smith, Mallory Comerford, Melanie Margalis, as she held off China’s Li Bingjie, who took silver for China, while Adriane Titmus earned bronze for Australia.

“It was a big victory for us,” said Ledecky.

It was the perfect response after the 20-year-old Ledecky was beaten into joint second in Wednesday’s 200m freestyle — her first defeat in 13 finals at world championships.

“I had no frustation about yesterday any more. I had confidence in my other team mates, that we can do it together.”

Ledecky has now won five medals at these championships after gold in the 400m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, the 4x100m, plus that 200m silver. Another gold beckons for her on Saturday night when she defends her 800m freestyle crown as the reigning world and Olympic champion . —AFP