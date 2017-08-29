Lecture on ‘Integrated Marketing Communication’ at BU

City Reporter

Bahria University Public Relations Office organized a guest speaker session on “Integrated Marketing Communication Strategy” by Dr. Sander Schroevers, Amsterdam University Netherland. He is a front-ranking Cultural Intelligence expert, currently lecturing International Collaboration for the departments Business Informatics, Arab studies, Aviation and the Honors Program at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences. The main objective of this session was to seek the knowledge/ skills about advanced global PR/ Marketing trends in the world.

While talking to the audience, he said that integrated marketing communication strategy intends to achieve objective of marketing campaigns through a well coordinated use of different promotional modes, how to convey appropriate message to targeted audience in customize way and also the recognition of specific audience profiles including buyer behavior. It also emphasized that how communication channels deliver a clear, consistent and compelling message about the organization and its brands.