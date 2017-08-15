Lebanon ready to help Kuwait on terror cell

Manama

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that his country was ready to cooperate with Kuwait on resolving the issue of Al Abdali terror cell whose members were convicted of intelligence links with Iran and Lebanese militia Hezbollah.

The court ruling pronounced by the Cassation Court in June at the conclusion of a long trial affirmed the involvement of the Hezbollah in intelligence, coordination of meetings, payment of funds, and provision of weapons and training on Lebanese territory with the aim of destroying the basic infrastructure of the State of Kuwait.

Following the verdict, Kuwait sent a protest missive to the Lebanese government, urging it to assume its responsibilities towards “irresponsible practices by Hezbollah, a component of the government.”—Agencies