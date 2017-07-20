Lebanon to launch anti-militants operation on Syrian border

Beirut

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri says the army would launch an operation against Takfiri militants in an area along the Syrian border. Addressing the parliament on late Tuesday, Hariri said that the planned operation in the northeastern area of Juroud Arsal has been carefully studied, noting that the government has given the army the “freedom” to take action. Hariri, however, said “there is no coordination between the Lebanese and Syrian armies.” A security source said the Lebanese army has enhanced its deployment in the Arsal area over past 24 hours. Nearly 3,000 militants, two-third of which are from Daesh and al-Nusra Takfiri groups, have been using the barren area in the mountains between Syria and Lebanon as a base to organize attacks inside Syria. Recently, there were speculations that Hezbollah resistance movement and the Syrian military are preparing to mount a major operation against the militants on the Syrian side of the border.

Hezbollah members escort a convoy of Syrian refugees at the border town of Arsal on July 12, 2017. (Reuters photo) Earlier in July, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave an ultimatum to the militants along the border near Arsal to reach agreement with Syrian officials, warning that it was “high time to end the threat of militant groups in Arsal.”—Agencies