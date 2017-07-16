Leaves of Cantonment Board’s employees cancelled during Monsoon season

Rawalpindi

Director Military Lands and Cantonment Boards Rawalpindi has cancelled leaves of staff of the eight cantonment boards of the region due to warning of flood during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to sources, leaves of engineering, sanitation and enforcement employees and officers have been cancelled in all the eight cantonment boards of the region. Every cantonment board has been directed to set up emergency cell to meet with any eventuality and it will function round the clock. A formal notification in this connection has been issued. The eight cantonment boards are Wah, Abbotabad, Kamra, Havelian, Rawalpidi, Chakala, Sanjawal and Attock.—INP