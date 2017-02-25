LEAs find clue to Sehwan blast terrorists

Staff Reporter

Nawabshah

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that many facilitators of Sehwan blast had been arrested while Police and law enforcement agencies were reached near to the accused of the heinous act of terrorism.

While talking to media during a visit to review the work on Rohri Canal CC toping project here on Saturday, Sayed Murad Ali Shah said the investigators of the Sehwan tragedy had collected sufficient information with the help of CCTV cameras installed at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar which would be helpful in further investigation of the incident.

He told that enemies of the country wanted to destabilize Pakistan but their nefarious designs would not be succeeded. Terrorism is an international issue and Pakistan is the biggest victim of this menace, he said and added that the government had expedited operation against terrorists, anti state elements and their facilitators.

He informed that crackdown had already been started in Sindh including mega city of Karachi against illegally staying Afghanis and their facilitators. We would spend all available resources to eliminate enemies of the state, Murad shah stated.

CM Sindh informed that Rohri Canal CC toping project had been completed with the cost of Rs. 10 billion and now Jamrao and other canals were being cemented. He said that PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari would soon inaugurate the bridge here. Member National Assembly Ms. Azra Fazal Pechuho and others were also present on the occasion.