Learning and seeking knowledge is like jumping in a deep sea and keeping on swimming in an unending manner as there is no dearth whatsoever of knowledge in the world. Likewise, learning foreign languages besides own national and regional languages is very important and essential in seeking knowledge written and produced in a number of foreign languages.

It is quite commendable to note that the Punjab Government is taking adequate measures to encourage and enable the young students to go abroad and learn Chinese, Turkish or any other foreign language at the government expenses to enhance their knowledge and benefitting from the books written in foreign languages. A substantial amount of Rs 2.28 billion has already been provided for this purpose on the express directions of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Needless to mention here that China is a time-tested, all-weather, trustworthy friendly country of Pakistan and particularly after launching of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which is already being described as a great game changer, the importance of learning Chinese language has all the more increased tremendously. Learning of the Chinese, Turkish and other international languages will enable the provincial government to develop a pool of foreign languages experts.

It is quite appreciable that a group of young students is already in China to study Chinese language there during two years stay under the Provincial Government funded programme and this will enable them to reap economic benefits of CPEC related investments in different sectors for their families as well as the fellow countrymen at large. The students gone to China to learn Chinese language are expected not to waste any time and try to learn the Chinese language as dedicatedly, determinedly and sincerely as possible.

EM ZEE RIFAT

Lahore

Related