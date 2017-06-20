Learning centre for imprisoned women’s kids

Hyderabad

Sindh Secretary for Women Development Mudassir Iqbal has said that establishment of early learning centres for children of women prisoners in the prisons of Sindh was a revolutionary step which would help providing quality education to those children who are behind the bars with their mothers. He expressed these remarks while speaking as a chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of early learning centre here at Central Prison Hyderabad on Monday which was set up by the Legal Aid Office, a non-governmental organization.

He said that establishment of centres in the prisons was the joint venture of the provincial government and the said NGO aimed at making future of those children bright who were passing their lives with their convicted and under trial mothers in the prisons of the province. He informed that such type of centre has already been establishing in Central Prison Karachi and functioning with positive results since 2016.—APP