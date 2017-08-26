Learn to tolerate each other: PU VC

City Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that we should learn to tolerate each other and spread message of peace. He was addressing the concluding ceremony of three-day training workshop on humanity, altruism and citizenship in Pakistan at Undergraduate Study Centre here on Friday.

University of Central Punjab’s Dean School of Media and Communication Studies Dr Mughees uddin Sheikh, International Islamic University Islamabad’s Institute of Research Director General Dr Zia ul Haq, moderator Iftikhar Ahmed Tarrar, Assistant Professor Dr Shahbaz Cheema and other faculty members were present on the occasion.