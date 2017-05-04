A H Bhatti

AFTER a long dragging of over six months, the result of Planted Leak has proven to be more of a tactics to sweep things under the carpet and delay matters until public sentiments were cool down and the case disappearing from the public focus, especially to save high ups, officials and authorities involved. However, Army rejected this broad day robbery of justice, which is against all cannons of investigative ethics? A brief statement by DG ISPR rejected the Notification being incomplete and not incorporating recommendations of Pakistan Army- a true reflection of public sentiments.

The Dawn Leak Planted Story does not appear like a ‘Leak that happened’ but all circumstances point out that the whole discussion was brought up and prompted to create a situation. A dangerous “leak” was part of the overall strategy to send a message across the world that civil government is trying hard to put an end to militant groups but its “powerful military” is not letting it do the same. The Planted Leak strategy has risked the vital state interests through inclusion of inaccurate and misleading contents in line with enemy state agenda to malign the Armed Forces.

As the targeted institution is symbol of national pride where did the hypothesis narrowed down at the end? Basing on narrowed down conclusions, was the case referred to authorized forum for inquiry under Pakistan Army Act 1952 before finalization of report? Did they carry out Criminal Investigative Analysis of Motive of crime, as required by notification? – don’t forget the enemy wish list here. To ensure credibility of highly confidential JIT report, what protocol was agreed upon/ signed by members to deny its access to public/ accused, right from outset? The answer to all questions is a big No. First; the alarm bells are ringing around us, though high in intensity; seem to be falling flat on our insensitive ears. Unless we rise to the occasion, no miracles will save us. We need to re-orient ourselves through a clear enunciation of our national interests. As the offence risked the vital state interests being enemy state agenda to target the most prominent and Sensitive National Institution; an immediate inquiry must be ordered (which was the legal way from the start) under the authorized forum as per Pakistan Army Act 1952 to deal with the offenders.

Secondly; Constant betrayal by public institutions has frustrated people to the end limit and they are desperately looking for a setup that can change trends and with that their fortunes too. Thus, we definitely need a clear definition of our vital policies through deal with existing challenges. Einstein rightly said: “While doing the same things over and over again, if you expect different results, it is insanity”. Will we be repeating the same after upcoming elections? No; we need a change; and we deserve a change. No more officials and leaders tainted with JITs and fighting their criminal cases on government expenses once state functions and machinery remains at stand still. Let’s call it off now.

Thirdly; cat is out of the bag now and the state can’t afford any more blunders risking vital state interests and differences over it. The overall solution now lead us to “a judiciary sponsored and military supported commission of retired, non-partisan and non-controversial officials/judges/leaders may be formed at national level to select a team of selfless personalities from all regions with proven character, loyalty, sincerity and integrity as specialists to run country for an interim period and getting rid of chronic ills before next election is held”.

— The writer is freelance columnist, based in Islamabad

Email: shenshan12@yahoo.com