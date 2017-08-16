Leadership change not to affect CPEC projects

Islamabad

Terming friendship with China the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid Tuesday said the change of leadership in Pakistan would not affect the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pak-China relations. ‘There is no change in policy. There is a new prime minister, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is the same ruling party. The new prime minister has clearly stated that the projects will continue and increase. So there is no doubt or ambiguity on that account,’ he said in an interview in connection with Independence Day, says a message received here from Beijing.

On the increasingly popular buzzword, ‘Batie’ which describes the unique relationship between China and Pakistan, he said, this is a beautiful word. He said the friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. ‘We are close friends, strategic partners, and this friendship has evolved over the last 65 years. In fact, our cooperation is growing, which is a positive sign for the two countries.’

Ambassador Khalid said there is mutual respect and interest and we believe that our friendship is true, selfless and kind and has withstood the test of both good and bad times. In 2005, Pakistan was hit by a big earthquake. Subsequently, freights appeared from China to give help and assistance.—APP