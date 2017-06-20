Leaders invite Chinese enterprises to explore investment opportunities

12th China-South Asia Business Forum

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Leaders from South Asian countries have urged for deeper economic cooperation with China, stating that China-south Asia economic cooperation would change the Global economic order to add prosperity to global prosperity.

At the platform of the 12th China-South Asia Business Forum (CSABF), the leadership of South Asia invited Chinese enterprises to explore investment opportunities in mutually interested areas particularly in non-conventional sectors.

The China-South Asia Business Forum is the first ever mechanism established for regional economic cooperation between Chinese and the South Asian Industrial and Commercial circles representing the common will for strengthening cooperation and reaping mutual benefits within the region, and is intended to provide an important platform for better communication and collaboration among the private sectors of China and South Asian Region.

Since the creation of this platform in 2006, the bilateral trade between China and the South Asian countries paced with tremendous growth rate of 15% per annum and from mere 25 billion $ in 2006, increased to 113 Billion $ in 2016.

According to SAAR Chamber of Commerce and Industry Secretariat here, the President, SAARC CCI, Suraj Vaidya led a twenty (20) member’s delegation to Co-host 12th edition of China South Asia Business Forum in Kunming Yunan, China. The delegation comprises of leading businessmen from all SAARC member states and is office bearers of SAARC CCI.

This year the forum was organized under theme, “Challenging Opportunities: Employment Creation and Innovative Investment”.

SAARC CCI signed two MoU with Beingmate and OBOR Platform. The first MoU with Beingmate, is a first joint efforts towards Corporate Social Responsibility to benefit the families in South Asian countries. Beingmate Creation+, the very first EU standard infant milk formula product of Beingmate, is manufactured in Ireland for both babies in China and EU.

According to this MoU, the Beingmate will donate maximum 120,000 cans of infant milk to SAARC CCI for distribution to needy babies in South Asian Countries. Suraj Vaidya, President, SAARC CCI signed MoU on behalf of SAARC CCI and Wang Zhi, Director, signed on behalf of Beingmate. On this occasion Wang Zhi, Director, Beingmate said that we are very glad to see this product can now bring benefit for families in South Asian countries.

SAARC CCI signed a second MoU with OBOR Platform to strengthen the cooperation between SAARC Countries and China. The MoU was a strategic move by both organizations to unleash the benefits of One Belt One Road project to uplift the life standards of nations of South Asian Countries. Suraj Vaidya, President, SAARC CCI signed MoU on behalf of SAARC CCI and Miss. Shu Ya, singed on behalf of OBOR Platform.