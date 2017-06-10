Leaders held, Jamia Masjid prayers not allowed

Forceful anti-India demos braving curbs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, defying curfew and other restrictions, people staged forceful anti-India demonstrations, today, while Indian forces’ personnel used brute force on the demonstrators, injuring several persons.

Call for the demonstrations was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to protest against the killing of a 12th class student, Aadil Farooq Magray, by Indian troops in Shopian. The protests were also aimed at denouncing the biased reporting by Indian TV channels on Kashmir and the raids of India’s National Investigation Agency on the residences of pro-freedom leaders, activists and businessmen. The leaders had also asked the people of South Kashmir to march towards the residence of martyr Aadil Farooq in Shopian to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

The occupation authorities had imposed curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir Valley to stop people from holding demonstrations and conducting the march. The authorities had closed down all educational institutions to prevent students’ protests. Juma prayers were not allowed at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. Train service between Baramulla and Bannihal town and Internet services across the Valley were suspended.

Despite curfew and heavy deployments of Indian troops and police personnel, people took to the streets in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Baramulla, Sopore, Bandipora, Kupwara and other areas. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. They also waved Pakistani flags at various places. Indian police resorted to brute force on the protesters in many areas, injuring several people.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in the occupied territory against Aadil’s killing. Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, along with many party leaders when he tried to lead a demonstration in Sara-i-Bala area of Srinagar. The authorities had placed all other leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Qazi Yasir, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Ayaz Akbar and Zafar Akbar Butt under house detention to stop them from leading the demonstrations. They were not even allowed to offer Juma prayers.

Indian forces continued violent siege and search operations in different areas of Kupwara and Baramulla districts. In Geneva, Kashmiri Representatives, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mrs Shamim Shawl and Sardar Amjad Youssef Khan taking part in various activities during the ongoing 35th session of UN Human Rights Council appealed to the World Body to appoint a special representative on Jammu and Kashmir to monitor the gross human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.—KMS