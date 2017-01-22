LDFA seminar, exhibition attract business community, farmers and entrepreneurs

Hyderabad

Two-day seminar and exhibition on livestock, dairy, fisheries, poultry & agro (LDFA) was kicked off at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam. The event attracted business community, farmers, entrepreneurs to participate. The most popular breeds of livestock from buffalo, cows, goats, sheep, camel and horse with birds species have been displayed at the Expo Center.

The LDFA is being organized by Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Sindh Board of Investment in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam and Livestock & Fisheries Department and Agriculture.

Minister for Local Government, Jam Khan Shoro inaugurated the Exhibition. Minister Livestock & fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani, Minister IT Sikandar Shoro, CG Russian federation, CG Italy, Chairperson SBI Naheed Memon, Vice chancellor Agriculture University Tando Jam Mujeeb Seraii, chief executive SEDF Mehboobul Haq are also present on the occasion. More than 100 companies are participating in the Exhibition.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Sehrai in his speech at an inaugural session appreciated the Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and SEDF for organizing such a mega event at the SAU. He said looking to agriculture scenario it shows that Sindh is contributing with production of poultry, livestock, fruits, crops.

He said these events will provide opportunities to rural farmers. These efforts will remove urban- rural gap in terms of economic resources and job opportunities. The VC said modernizing agriculture farms will benefit small farmers in agriculture and livestock.

Dr Mujeebuddin Memon Sehrai said due to weather pattern change there is only solution to have research to find solution to introduce new varieties in crops.

The VC SAU said Pakistan has a rich and vast natural resource base and different agro-ecological and climatic zones with great potential for producing all types of crops, including food crops, cash crops, fruits, fodder and vegetable commodities. Thus agriculture sector continues to be an essential component of Pakistan’s economy.

In Sindh, Dr. Mujeebuddin said crop yields are relatively higher than other parts of the country, yet there is lot of unexploited potential to improve crop and livestock production, increase growth rate in agriculture and contribute to economic uplift of masses, rural development, food security and poverty alleviation. Therefore, all the stakeholders working for increased growth of the sub sector have to gear up their efforts to achieve the desired targets and goals. Minister Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani in his opening remarks attached the hope that this LDFA will benefit farmers, both growers and livestock holders to find opportunities. He said presently urban centers are facing burden of migration from rural villages in search of better living because due to declining agriculture products, the rural people are losing traditional income sources and leaving their villages.

He said the Sindh government wants to build resources at rural level to benefit the people there through providing job opportunities to stop migration. For this, he said this kind of events will be organized to other areas in future to attract farmers and provide them access of market.

Muhammad Ali Malkani appealed the investors to see opportunities in the rural areas in Sindh and government will support them at every level to create jobs for people and promote rural economy. Chairperson of Sindh Board of Investment (BOI), Ms Naheed Memon in her welcome address said LDFA exhibition has been organized since five years in Karachi expo center. But now for the first time it is going on in Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. Now, she said this exhibition will be organized in different agriculture centers in the province to provide accessibility to rural farmers, so they may take opportunities for marketing of their products.

She said Sindh province has traditional based agriculture economy, hence for the last 20 years it was found that the agriculture has been declining, losing productivity at certain level due to various reasons. She said the government is going to initiate entrepreneur programs which will support business and create jobs opportunities for rural people. It is new business mechanism coming up to benefit the farmers.

Counsel Generals from Italy Gialuca Rubagatta and Russian Federation Oleg Nika Lavich, Jam Khan Shoro, Sindh minister for Local Government, Adviser to Sindh Chief minister Sikandar Shoro, Prof Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, officials of Livestock and Agriculture Department, representatives of civil society, private and government institutions and academia also participated.

There are more than 120 stalls with knowledge sharing on food products, handicrafts, agriculture machinery, fisheries, poultry, agriculture crops and new seed varieties. The purpose of the mega expo includes strengthening the rural economy, exchange of knowledge for efficient production, processing and marketing of agriculture goods & productivity, giving in-depth insight into the investment opportunities in the province for these sectors and market the incentives and facilities envisaged by the government for the investors.—INP