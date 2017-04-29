LDA to start uplift work on housing scheme

Staff Reporter

The Lahore Development Authority has decided to immediately start development works in the new housing scheme LDA City and invite applications for pre-qualification of engineering firms and contractors for the purpose by the May 22, 2017.

The development works will be started on land obtained for LDA City in villages Sidhar and Kahana in the first phase. Construction of a 2.1 kilometers long and 180 feet wide approach road from Gajjumatta, Ferozepur Road to scheme has already been completed at a cost of Rs. 1.13 billion.

The scheme has also been provided a link from Katcha Flyover, the first ever flyover constructed in the Punjab on Public-Private Partnership basis, on Katcha Railway Crossing along Defence Road.

Spreading over an area of about 58,500 kanal, LDA City housing scheme is located between Ferozepur Road, Defence Road, Kahna Kacha Road and Lahore – Karachi Railway Line with its entrance along the Buther Khana distributary, just 1.5 kilometers from the terminal station of Metro Bus Service.

Meanwhile, complete data of files of LDA City has been uploaded on LDA’s websitewww.lda.gop.pk for ensuring transparency and maintaining public confidence in the Lahore Development Authority.

The same data is also available on www.lda.city, the website of LDA’s development partners for the scheme. File owners can get complete information about status of their files of plots by following the instructions on the website and entering their CNIC number or file number. The file owners can update themselves about payment made so far, number of instalments and remaining dues to be deposited by them.