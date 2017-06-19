 LDA increases Eid allowance 

City Reporter

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered for giving Rs 5,000 as Eid allowance to all employees from Grade 1 to 16. According to a press release issued here, previously the amount of Eid allowance for the employees was Rs 3,000 which has been increased to Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, an annual ceremony was organised by Alajam Boy Scouts Welfare Association for Special People at Children’s Complex to distribute Eid gifts among deserving people. According to a press release, former chief justice Lahore High Court Justice (R) Mian Allah Nawaz will preside over the ceremony while Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Khawja Shumail will be the chief guest. Wheel-chairs, White sticks and food items would be distributed among the needy persons.

Related