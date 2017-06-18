LDA doubles marriage grant for employees

Reporter Lahore

Development Authority (LDA) Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman has doubled the marriage grant being paid from the welfare fund. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the marriage grant was being paid to the LDA employees from the welfare fund which has now been doubled. Now the female employee for her marriage would be given Rs 100,000 as grant and male employee Rs 50,000. Similarly, an employee would be given Rs 100,000 as grant for the marriage of a daughter and Rs 50,000 for son’s marriage. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered for giving Rs 5,000 as Eid allowance to all employees from Grade 1 to 16. According to a press release issued here on Saturday, previously the amount of Eid allowance for the employees was Rs 3,000 which has been increased to Rs 5,000.