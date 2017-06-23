LCWU closed for Eid holidays

City Reporter

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) closed on Thursday for Eid Holidays. In a press statement issued by the LCWU, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Uzma Qureshi said that staff had been given privilege today (Friday) to observe Jumatul-Wida and holidays announced by the government.

Vice Chancellor office and its allied offices will remain open on Friday. Intermediate examinations of BISE Lahore will be held in the Campus as per schedule. The University will re-open on Thursday June 29, 2017.