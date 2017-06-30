LCCI vows to foil conspiracies against national economy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan has hailed the sacrifices of the security forces for maintaining peace in the country and said that entire business community is standing with the armed forces to tackle the ugly conspiracies of the anti-Pakistan elements.

“General Qamar Bajwa has made an important move to get rid of the sectarianism.,” he said, adding: “Anti-Pakistan elements want to destroy the country economically but business community, government and security forces are united and committed to tackle these ugly conspiracies. He said that the business community is satisfied on timely and strict measures against the terrorists.

He said that their precious blood would not go waste. He said that whole nation stands united behind the armed forces and would not hesitate in offering any sacrifice to remove the menace of terrorism. He said that that Pak armed forces have made it clear to the world that they have all abilities to confront any sort of challenge. He said that Security Forces, government and masses are ready to defend every inch of the country.

The LCCI Acting President stressed the need of unveiling those who are helping the terrorists and all segment of society should play their role to this regard.