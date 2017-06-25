LCCI slams terrorist attacks in Quetta, Parachanar

Salim Ahmed

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has strongly condemned terrorism attack in Quetta and Parachanar and called for further strict action against terrorists and their facilitators.

The LCCI acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that entire nation is saddened by the huge loss of life and injuries caused by the terrorists attack in Quetta and Parachana.

He said that business community stands shoulder to shoulder with their affected brothers. He said that our prayers and hearts go out to our brothers of Balochistan and Parachanar in this testing time.

He said that terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachanar are an ample proof of the fact that terrorists have no religion and they are busy to do crime against the humanity. The LCCI Acting President said that it is not just a terror attack on the people of Pakistan but it is a heinous crime against the entire humanity.

The LCCI office-bearers said that international community should not sit silent on the terrorism attacks in Pakistan as terrorists are fulfilling their ugly designs around the globe.

He said that terrorists had already done serious terrorist attacks in Europe and could play havoc anywhere therefore all heads of states should join heads and evolve strategy to combat common battle against terrorism.

He said that the terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachanar are a well planned conspiracy to shatter the peace in South Asia.

He said that these terrorists, their supporters and facilitators should be brought to justice.