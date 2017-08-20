LCCI, SCCI to make joint efforts for trade & industries uplift

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry have agreed to make joint efforts for the promotion of trade and industry.

The decision was made at a meeting between the LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa, Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and the delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry, led by the Member Executive Committee and Chairman Standing Committee on Martial Arts & Fitness Zaeem Raza. Other members of the delegation Ijaz Ghouri, Muhammad Akhtar and Aashir Elahi also spoke on the occasion.

It was also agreed that both the chambers would evolve a unified strategy on the issues of common interests. Both the chambers would share and exchange all trade-related data for increasing the competitiveness of goods and reducing cost of doing business. LCCI and Sialkot Chamber would also cooperate in preparation of proposals for economic uplift of the country and would conduct joint research studies to develop industries in Lahore and Sialkot.

The LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa said that both the chambers would forward joint proposals to the federal government for the budget. He said that efforts would also be made for attracting investment for Reconstruction Opportunities Zones. He said that harmony between the two chambers would help solve the problems being faced by the business community in the country.

The LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had already signed Memorandum of Understanding with Chambers of Faisalabad, Rawalpind, Bahalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Sarhad.

Head of the delegation Zaeem Raza said that collaboration between Sialkot and Lahore Chambers of Commerce & Industry would go a long way in resolving the issues being faced by the business community. He said that there is a dire need to boost nose-diving exports of the country. He said that issues of refunds and duty drawback should be resolved at the earliest. He said that both the chambers would also work together for SME sector.