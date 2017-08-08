LCCI-LGU ink MoU to promote research, industrial linkages, training

Salim ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Lahore Garrison University (LGU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish long term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of bilateral interest for promoting research, industrial linkages, training, education and employment opportunities between the two institutions.

The LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice Chancellor of Lahore Garrison University Major General (Retd) Ubaid Bin Zikaria signed the MoU. The LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and convener LCCI Standing Committee on Industry Academia Linkage Umer Saleem also spoke on the occasion.

According to the MOU, Lahore Garrison University will appoint focal person in different standing committees of LCCI for smooth coordination between LGU and LCCI. Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization of LGU will work closely on applied research projects for mutual benefit. LCCI will help LGU students in finding internships with LCCI member companies. LCCI and LGU will celebrate Industry Academia Week every year at LCCI and LGU by holding different events which would bridge the gap between industry and Academia.

The LCCI President Abdul Basit said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has declared 2017 the year of Industry-Academia Linkage and in this connection, the LCCI has established close linkages with the education department. He said that the Lahore Chamber has signed MOUs with various public and private universities including LUMS, FC University, COMSATS and Lahore Collage for Women University.

He said that the LCCI provides internship opportunities to the students and LGU can also refer its students to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He said that both organizations should develop collaboration in Research & Development sector.

Convener of the Standing Committee on Industry Academia Linkage Umer Saleem said that the committee members have visited various universities to gain the trust and to provide confidence to academia. He also threw threw light on the aims and objectives of the committee. He said that MOU between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Lahore Garrison University would go a long way.

Vice Chancellor of Lahore Garrison University Major General (R) Ubaid Bin Zikaria said that LGU will provide support to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the economic issues. He said that the LGU will also conduct subject-specific workshops and seminars to equip the businessmen with latest working techniques.