LCCI holds detailed meetings on trade related issues

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Tuesday had high profile meetings with Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Provincial Health Department and Punjab Environment Protection Department during which discussions were held on trade and industry related issues. The LCCI President Abdul Baist, former Vice President Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Muhammad Arshad Ch., Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Tariq Mahmood and Mian Abdul Razzaq, MD SNGPL Amjad Latif, Acting Secretary TDAP Dr. M. Usman and Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir attended the meetings and exchanged views with the LCCI office-bearers and Executive Committee Members. In a first meeting, MD SNGPL Amjad Latif said that LNG has become an integrated part of consumption. Country has no other option instead of LNG, therefore, it is being promoted as alternative fuel. He said that situation took positive turn after arrival of LNG as it has brought down the production cost of power generation units.