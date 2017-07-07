LCCI for establishment of display centers at Pak missions

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Pakistan’s Foreign Missions abroad to establish Display Centers for besides organizing single country exhibitions for Pakistan products to secure due place in the global market. “Display Centers for Pakistani Merchandise as well as Cultural Centers would highlight the industrial strength of the country around the globe while Cultural Centers would attract the foreigners to discover beauty and heritage of this beautiful piece of land.” The LCCI President Abdul Basit and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that astonishing moves needed to be taken as Pakistan’s exports are hazardously low despite the fact that country has all resources to become an “Export Power House”. They said that establishment of Display Centers by the Pakistani Missions abroad would help introduce Pakistani products to the international buyers. They said that they days are gone when foreign missions were working for just diplomatic relations. They said that now foreign missions of the developed countries are playing the role of “Economic Ambassadors” for their respective countries. They said that Pakistan’s diplomatic relations would world would automatically strengthen with strengthening of trade and economic relations.