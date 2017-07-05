LCCI congratulates new FBR chief

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has congratulated newly appointed FBR Chairman Tariq Mahmood Pasha and expressed optimism that with his long experience, he would help resolve economic issues and challenges. The LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that trust deficit had been widened from last couple of years between the business community and Federal Board of Revenue that impacted harshly on the business environment in the country. They said that Tariq Mahmood Pasha has assumed the charge as Chairman FBR at a critical time when businessmen are worried because of abuse of discretionary powers by the FBR staff, raids at business premises and raids at business premises despite the clear instructions from the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and immediate past Chairman of Federal Board of Revenue.