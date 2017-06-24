LCCI condoles Sheikh Arshad’s demise

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has expressed deep grief sorrow over demise of the LCCI former President Sheikh Muhammad Arshad. In a condolence message, the LCCI President Abdul Basit, Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and Executive Committee Members said that demise of Sheikh Muhammad Arshad is a big blow and irreparable loss.

They said that as Vice President, Senior Vice President and President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Muhammad Arshad rendered matchless services for the cause of business community.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry office-bearers prayed to the Almighty Allah to keep the departed soul in peace and let the family bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.